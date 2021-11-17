State College of Florida nights, weekend nursing degree program aims to help fill shortages

The program is being developed through a $450,000 grant which hopes to boost the nursing workforce.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The standard school schedule is Monday through Friday but not everyone's lifestyle and needs can fit into that window. That's why the State College of Florida Nursing School has started a new nights and weekend degree program.

Next fall, 30 students will begin the program which will help fast track them towards their nursing degree. The program is being developed through a $450,000 grant from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation which hopes to give a boost to the nursing workforce.

"It's great, we need nurses, there's a shortage, there's no doubt about it so the more the better and obviously I know this is a rigorous program but it's worth it," said Michael Sanchez-Bonilla, a nursing student at SCF.

Sanchez-Bonilla is a first-year nursing student at the school but works as a pharmacy technician to pay his bills, fund part of his education and support his family.

"I have a little 1-year-old so I think it is very nice that they are doing that because sometimes I'll miss time with him in the mornings and during the days. It's nice that there's more availability for us," Sanchez-Bonilla said.

According to the foundation, there are more than 1,300 nursing positions open in Manatee and Sarasota counties alone. The Florida Hospital Association, in its most recent report, also projected a shortfall of nearly 60,000 nurses by 2035 in the state.

Donors and school officials hope the flexibility of the nights and weekend program will attract more student nurses and help others already in the profession advance their careers.

"In the long run, it's really going to help with the shortage because we're meeting the needs of a different type of student. We have so many students out there who have families and they have work responsibilities because they have to take care of their families," said Debbie Allish, SCF Nursing School.

"It takes a lot of money to create a nurse," said Dr.Tammy Sawmell, the Assistant Dean of Nursing at SCF.

Dr. Sawmell said schools can't churn out nurses fast enough to fill the shortage because of the need to maintain high rigorous program standards to produce safe, competent and effective nurses. She adds that funding and scholarships help make programs more attractive and accessible to a diverse range of students.

"It allows us to hire more faculty, it allows us to purchase more equipment that we may need to increase our enrollment, it allows us to look into the future and see how many nurses we can produce for our community and start to plan for that with the funding that comes to us now," she said.

"I know that I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for donors that have impacted me tremendously," Sanchez-Bonilla said.