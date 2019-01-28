Another North Dakota school district is moving to a four-day school week, according to several media reports.

The Billings County School Board voted 3-2 in favor of the modified four-day week beginning in the 2019-2020 school year, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Harvard researchers said, as of last year, more than 560 school districts in 25 states had switched to four-day weeks. Colorado, Montana, Oklahoma and Oregon appeared to be leading the trend, the study found.

Related: Texas school district makes switch to 4-day school week

Districts are adding a little extra time to the other four days to make up for the missing school day each week.

Nationwide, supporters of the shorter school weeks say it helps students focus, improves attendance and slightly shaves school budgets. On the other hand, critics worry about the impact on low-income families who may rely on breakfasts and lunches at school or who now need to figure out how to pay for childcare one day a week.

Previous: A closer look at Oklahoma's 4-day school week

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.