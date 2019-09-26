PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Palm Beach County teacher is being investigated after reportedly suggesting President Donald Trump was an "idiot" on a quiz.

According to television station WPTV, a parent said the quiz was given to his child at Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens.

WPTV posted a photo, allegedly from the quiz, which shows the second question as "45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot." The multiple-choice answers are listed as Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter.

Since Donald Trump is the 45th president, a real estate businessman and a member of the GOP, he would be considered the most likely answer to the question. However, the "idiot" comment is what sent one child's father to school leaders.

CBS affiliate WPEC reports the teacher has been reassigned.

The CBS station says the following letter from the school district was sent home to parents, in response to the concerns.

"A question on a quiz given by your child's Computer Applications teacher yesterday, was brought to my attention this morning. The question was inappropriate, and demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher. An investigation is now underway, and the teacher has been reassigned during this process. Because this is an open inquiry, I am not at liberty to share any additional details with you at this point. I apologize for this incident, and for the offensive verbiage used in the question. Thank you for your patience, and your continued support of Watson B. Duncan Middle School."

Parkland father Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, slammed the quiz on Twitter -- saying "Teachers need to teach HOW to think and not WHAT to think."

