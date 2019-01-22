No decision was made Tuesday on whether Sarasota schools will ban cell phones.

The school board met earlier and decided a final presentation would be made on Feb. 5.

Superintendent Laura Kingsley said the delay will give administrators more time to look at data before coming to a decision that would impact everyone.

Kingsley says phones can be used as learning tools, but they can also be a temptation for students to do things they aren't supposed to while at school.

Parents can weigh in on the proposed ban by emailing the district.

You can voice your opinion by emailing: scsnews@sarasotacountyschools.net.

