Parents file class-action lawsuit because their kids had issues taking AP exams

Some students say they can't submit their answers for the test.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been a tough end to the school year already, then you add not just the pressure of taking these tests - but the frustrations that go along with technology.

Many students have said they've run into problems taking AP tests online. They say they can't submit their answers.

There are a handful of parents now that have filed a class-action lawsuit against the College Board, which administers the tests.

The College Board was tweeting out tips and tasks for students to complete before the exam.

Things like: review your course-specific information and organize your notes, but also make sure your device connects to the internet and try the exam demo.

The College Board says students who had issues during the first week of testing can take makeup exams in June.

You can look at the lawsuit here.

