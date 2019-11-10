HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Members of the Tampa Bay community came together and held a vigil to honor those who have lost their lives to drugs or alcohol.

This is the ninth year NOPE (Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education) held a vigil along with the Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Public Schools.

In a survey of 1,980 middle and high school students, nearly 52 percent said they have used alcohol and 8.2 percent took prescription pain relievers to get high.

NOPE staff said the annual event is more relevant than ever as our community and nation cope with the opioid crisis.

The vigil was an emotional event as family and friends shared stories of their loved ones, and supported each other in coping with loss.

