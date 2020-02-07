Families new to Hillsborough County Schools asked to fill out 'declaration of intent'

Parents have three choices and are asked to submit their selection by July 10.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools is asking families of incoming kindergarten students and families new to the area who are enrolling new students, to fill out a “Declaration of Intent” for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district says it asked schools to reach out to new incoming families to provide them with the online form because they do not have their emails in the system at this time. The form is specifically for new families.

Current families should have received the declaration of intent via email from the district and can use their student number to enter the system.

The declaration of intent asks families to carefully consider three options for learning during the 2020-2021 school year.

Option A: Traditional face-to-face instruction

Traditional face-to-face instruction Option B: E-learning

E-learning Option C: Hillsborough Virtual School

But traditional face-to-face instruction might not even be an option, depending on if the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Currently, the district has three models for how it could school could work this fall. It's within these models that students have the three learning options.

For instance, if the pandemic improves, students will likely return to school in the fall -- which would fall under Model A. But, if the governor's office were to shut down schools again, Model C would be invoked.

Model A outlines schools opening and operating like normal with low perceived risk. Traditional face-to-face instruction would occur. But, parents would also have the options of E-learning or sending their children to the Hillsborough Virtual School.

“This entire plan presented today is all about safety, the well-being of our learners, and at the same time with our employees today,” said Superintendent Adison Davis.

Some school members voiced concern that option B’s on-again-off-again classroom schedule could be tough for some working parents.

“I think from a parent standpoint it’s a logistical nightmare,” said Board Member Steve Cona.





Parents can learn more about each option here.

The district is asking families to complete this declaration of intent by July 10, so they are able to finalize reopening plans.

A spokesperson for Hillsborough County Public Schools says you can call your school and they can provide you with the google form.