Pasco County Schools announce new, in-person alternative graduations

The Yuengling Center at USF can no longer host the ceremonies because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Seniors graduating from Pasco County Schools this year no longer will be able to celebrate with pomp at the Yuengling Center in Tampa given the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the district announced several new dates and times for in-person ceremonies from July 17-31.

The district already hosted virtual ceremonies in June and had planned on using the arena at the University of South Florida for in-person festivities. With that now off the table, most of the in-person ceremonies will happen outside at school stadiums.

Graduates only can bring two guests and each grouping of three people, including the graduate and their guest, will be seated on the field at a distance from other people.

"The plan makes it possible for graduating seniors to experience the ceremony surrounded by classmates and family, and to be individually recognized while receiving their diploma," the district wrote on Facebook.

Friday, July 17

  • Fivay High School, 7:30 p.m. FHS Stadium
  • Zephyrhills High School, 7:30 p.m. ZHS Stadium
  • Wesley Chapel High School, 7:30 p.m. WCHS Stadium

Saturday, July 18

  • Land O’Lakes High School, 8 p.m. LOLHS Stadium

Monday, July 20

  • Pasco eSchool 7:30 p.m., Crews Lake MS Cafeteria

Wednesday, July 22

  • Sunlake High School, 8:30 a.m. SLHS Stadium
  • Wendell Krinn Technical High School, 6 p.m. WKTHS Gymnasium

Friday, July 24

  • Cypress Creek High School 7:30 p.m., CCHS Stadium
  • JW Mitchell High School 7:30 p.m., JWMHS Stadium
  • Pasco High School 7:30 p.m., PHS Stadium

Saturday, July 25

  • Gulf High School 9 a.m., JW Mitchell Stadium

Wednesday, July 29

  • Marchman Technical College, 7:30 p.m.  WKTHS Stadium

Friday, July 31

  • River Ridge High School, 7:30 p.m. RRHS Stadium
  • Anclote High School, 7:30 p.m. AHS Stadium
  • Hudson High School, 7:30 p.m. HHS Stadium
  • Wiregrass Ranch High School, 7:30 p.m. WRHS

