Pasco County Schools announce new, in-person alternative graduations

The Yuengling Center at USF can no longer host the ceremonies because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Seniors graduating from Pasco County Schools this year no longer will be able to celebrate with pomp at the Yuengling Center in Tampa given the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the district announced several new dates and times for in-person ceremonies from July 17-31.

The district already hosted virtual ceremonies in June and had planned on using the arena at the University of South Florida for in-person festivities. With that now off the table, most of the in-person ceremonies will happen outside at school stadiums.

Graduates only can bring two guests and each grouping of three people, including the graduate and their guest, will be seated on the field at a distance from other people.

"The plan makes it possible for graduating seniors to experience the ceremony surrounded by classmates and family, and to be individually recognized while receiving their diploma," the district wrote on Facebook.

Friday, July 17

Fivay High School, 7:30 p.m. FHS Stadium

Zephyrhills High School, 7:30 p.m. ZHS Stadium

Wesley Chapel High School, 7:30 p.m. WCHS Stadium

Saturday, July 18

Land O’Lakes High School, 8 p.m. LOLHS Stadium

Monday, July 20

Pasco eSchool 7:30 p.m., Crews Lake MS Cafeteria

Wednesday, July 22

Sunlake High School, 8:30 a.m. SLHS Stadium

Wendell Krinn Technical High School, 6 p.m. WKTHS Gymnasium

Friday, July 24

Cypress Creek High School 7:30 p.m., CCHS Stadium

JW Mitchell High School 7:30 p.m., JWMHS Stadium

Pasco High School 7:30 p.m., PHS Stadium

Saturday, July 25

Gulf High School 9 a.m., JW Mitchell Stadium

Wednesday, July 29

Marchman Technical College, 7:30 p.m. WKTHS Stadium

Friday, July 31

River Ridge High School, 7:30 p.m. RRHS Stadium

Anclote High School, 7:30 p.m. AHS Stadium

Hudson High School, 7:30 p.m. HHS Stadium

Wiregrass Ranch High School, 7:30 p.m. WRHS

