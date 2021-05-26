Pasco County Schools lifts guest limit at outdoor graduations

A mask requirement remains for any indoor ceremonies.

The Class of 2021 in Pasco County will now be able to invite more than four guests to their outdoor commencement ceremonies.

Pasco County Schools said its decision to expand capacity and no longer required social distancing at the outdoor events comes after reviewing the latest COVID-19 data in schools and the community.

A mask requirement remains in place for any indoor high school graduation ceremonies happening in the county, according to a press release.

Two guests will be able to join the seniors on the field during graduation with the remaining guests being seated in the bleachers. The school district adds that seating availability will vary based on the size of the venue.

“It was our goal all along to make the graduation ceremonies as normal as possible, while recognizing our responsibility to protect the health and safety of all the graduates and guests,” Superintendent Kurt Browning said. “A lot has changed in recent weeks, and at this time we are confident that it is safe to remove those restrictions for our outdoor graduations.”