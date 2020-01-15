DADE CITY, Fla. — There was good news for teachers in Pasco County Tuesday night.
The Pasco County School Board passed a pay hike for nearly 5,000 teachers during the meeting. Teachers could start seeing raises in their paychecks Feb. 21 if they approve the deal.
The plan includes 3.25 percent pay hikes and continued full-paid health benefits. The package includes an additional $7.5 million for pay to teachers.
RELATED: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers State of the State address
RELATED: Polk County schools prepared for teacher absences Monday
