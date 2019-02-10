LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County Schools is worried about perception and structure.

"Quite honestly, I don’t want the perception out there that teachers are having to go out and raise money to provide things for there classrooms because the district doesn’t do it. That’s not true," said Kurt Browning, the district's superintendent.

Online crowdfunding has become pretty common for teachers who use websites like DonorsChoose.org to raise money for extra supplies they need in their classrooms.

A search for Pasco County schools revealed 135 different posts from teachers asking for everything from seating options to Spanish books.

Moving forward, teachers will have to ask for district permission before they can crowdfund.

WTSP

The district says teachers have always had to ask for approval before online crowdfunding, but now the district is getting that policy on the books with the intention of enforcing it.

Pasco school board member and former teacher, Megan Harding, believes teachers might not have known they had to get permission beforehand. This policy will get everyone on the same page.

Since teachers use school names in their post, the district wants to have control over what teachers are asking for.

"I think it’s important to have some structure around it because if not, you end up with all kinds of things being funded and sometimes things teachers might think they need in their classrooms but it just might not be an appropriate use of dollars," said Browning, who gave an example of a teacher crowdfunding iPads when the district already provides them.

Pasco's policy also says that whatever teachers collect through crowdfunding becomes property of the district.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter