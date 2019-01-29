LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Teachers in Pasco County have been working without contracts since June of last year, and the union representing those teachers have now declared an impasse after both sides failed to reach an agreement.

"We're hearing frustration from the members of our bargaining unit -- the teachers in particular -- who are frustrated this hasn't come to an agreement faster," said Valerie Smith, chief negotiator for the United School Employees of Pasco.

Smith says the union and the district agreed on a 2 percent salary increase for instructors, but they are still at odds over contract language on teacher evaluations.

“This is still very much about compensation," Smith said. "Our evaluations for the state of Florida for teachers are directly tied to bonus payments and to salary improvements.

"If we don't have clear, concise, fair contract language around teacher evaluations, we're disadvantaging our teachers economically down the road."

There is also concern that unsettled negotiations could be one more issue that causes some teachers to reconsider being educators in Pasco County. Currently, Pasco teachers are paid the least in the Tampa Bay area, and union officials say there are already, on average, about 50 classrooms each week that do not have an instructor.

"There was a time when Pasco was the gem of the area. Everybody wanted to teach in Pasco. We just don't know that that's the case anymore,” Smith said.

Pasco County Schools’ director of employee relations said the district has made its best offer regarding salary and teacher evaluation language and hopes both sides will reach an agreement soon.

“Our goal would have been to settle it quite some time ago and be able to offer the raises that we have to employees and move forward," Kathy Scalise said.

District and union officials say the impasse could last for months. A special magistrate will be asked to help resolve the matter. Once that decision is made, the school board will take a vote.

Teachers are typically paid retroactively for their salary increases once a new contract is in place.

