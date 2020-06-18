Pasco County announces plan for reopening schools this fall

It includes three options for students, who were sent home during the coronavirus pandemic.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County School District Superintendent Kurt Browning on Thursday announced a plan for students to return to school in the fall.

It offers families three options for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Parents sent us a message loud and clear: they wanted options,” Browning explained in an email. “Many are eager to have their student return to school and see their teachers and classmates. But many aren’t ready for that yet. There’s an option here for everyone.”

The district had been getting input from parents and staff through focus groups and an online feedback tool. The district says the biggest concerns included school cleanliness and the need for individual choices about how education would look this year.

Here are the three options being offered, as described in a news release from the district:

Traditional – A return to campus and classroom with the standard school schedule and bell times. This option includes a heavy emphasis on health and safety precautions. Students will practice safe social distancing to the greatest extent possible. Schools will use signage and consistent communication to discourage the gathering of large groups of students. Students will be expected to wear masks or cloth face coverings on the school bus, but masks will not be required in classrooms. mySchool Online – Virtual learning with a connection to the student’s enrolled school. This option requires that students follow the standard school schedule and bell times. It features lessons and virtual interaction with teachers during each class period – all conducted online. Virtual School – Online learning through Pasco’s nationally recognized Pasco eSchool. This model offers flexible scheduling and is taught by Pasco County teachers. Students work at their own pace can do school work during non-traditional hours.

Families will have to select an option for their students by July 1, which will allow the district to begin making decisions about staffing.

Pasco's school year begins on Aug. 10.

