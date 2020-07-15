Pasco County Schools to require students wear masks

Pasco County would join Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Polk counties for requiring students to wear masks.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — If you know somebody who will be heading back to the classroom in Pasco County this fall you will want to make sure you have a face mask or covering.

The district announced Tuesday that it plans to require all students, staff, and visitors to wear a face-covering when on campus or district property come fall.

“Every decision is being made with input from parents, teachers, staff, the school board, and health professionals,” Superintendent Kurt Browning said. “This is an essential component in our strategy to create a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff.”

Browning will discuss the proposal with the school board during the July 21 virtual meeting. Browning then plans to bring the emergency rule to the board on July 28 to vote on formalizing the mandate.

Pasco County would join Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, and Polk counties for requiring students to wear masks.

Reopening schools is a priority for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has emphasized the importance of in-person learning and claimed putting kids back in the classroom is "low risk" when it comes to spreading COVID-19.

