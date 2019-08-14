Thousands of Pinellas County students return to school Wednesday.

Pinellas County Schools was the only public school district throughout Tampa Bay that didn’t start classes on Monday.

“The start of a new school year is always an exciting time for our staff as we enthusiastically welcome our new students on Wednesday, Aug. 14,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael A. Grego in a recorded video welcoming students back to school.

The county’s high schools will start five minutes later than last year. It means they also get out five minutes later at 1:55 p.m.

Elementary students will start at the same time, but get out at 2:55 p.m., which is 10 minutes later than last year.

