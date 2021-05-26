Pinellas County students were paid for their good grades

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County students were rewarded for their hard work this school year. There were 88 students who received $500 for improving their GPAs.
It's a part of the "Paid for Grades" program, which works to give students an incentive to increase their GPAs and turn their lives around.
Ninth-grade students from Boca Ciega High School, Hollins High School and Lakewood High School were among those who received the cash prize.
One student at Boca Ciega High School started the school year with a .8 GPA and ended the year with a 3.5 GPA. That same student now plans to attend college and is thinking about his future.
“I was happy that I achieved something great besides the award, I also achieved good grades," said Ashton Clark, a ninth-grade student at Boca Ciega High School.
Organizers of the program explained it's a great way to get students to study harder and give them goals for a successful future.
“We encourage kids to improve their grades, show up to school and learn life skills, like have a growth mindset," explained Jaclyn Lannon, Director of Human Development at Chargeback911.
Chargebacks911 is a nonprofit organization in its eighth year of operation. The program is also supported by mentors and the Pinellas Education Foundation.
