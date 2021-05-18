Pinellas County Schools offering face-to-face summer programs to prevent learning loss

Kids will be provided activities in reading, math and science.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — School leaders in Pinellas County are trying to close the learning gap between students during the summer months by offering programs for children of all grade groups.

The coronavirus pandemic already made the past school year difficult for children who could not return to the classroom. With students depending on a strong internet connection, access to certain devices and parents who were available to help.

But, school leaders fear the damaging effect the pandemic had on learning last year will spill over to the next during what educators call the summer slide.

Over the course of summer vacation, researchers say there is a loss of learning for children who don't have access to quality camps. As a result, some kids spend most of the school year playing catchup with their peers instead of growing with the curriculum.

The solution may not be music to kids' ears, but some school districts are offering summer learning courses to help.

Pinellas County Schools is offering face-to-face Summer Bridge programs for most elementary, middle and high school students between June 21 and July 15. Kids will be provided activities in reading, math and science in order to prepare them for the start of the following school year.

So far, the school district says 13,000 students have registered for courses, and 9,000 of them were elementary school students. Parents can register their children online.