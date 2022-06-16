Polk County considering additional FHSAA sports

The county has seen a decline in sports participation across the board over the last 5 years, especially among girls.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County students could soon have a few more options when deciding which teams to try out for.

The sports currently on the table are bowling, sand volleyball, boys indoor volleyball and girls flag football.

The reason for this is because the county is seeing a shift in the sports kids are wanting to play and participation is down.

There are 31 Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) recognized sports and Polk County Public Schools currently offers 25 of those sports.

"There is an interest level here," Dan Talbot, the county athletic director said. "And basically, we want to meet the demands of our student-athletes."

Polk County coaches say when students play sports, the benefits are tenfold.

"If you give them structure there, and you give them those expectations for your program and understand that it flows through into life," Jenny Bretherick, a Davenport High School physical education teacher and the school's head girls basketball coach said. "Getting on time for practice, classes, you have to be on time for a job."

Talbot said statistically, student-athletes have better attendance, higher GPA's and overall more success in school.

The county faces a few challenges in adding new sports such as additional salaries for new coaches and pulling students away from other sports offered in the same season.

Talbot said the school hopes to get creative in scheduling games and practices so that student-athletes won't have to pick between sports.

The county has seen a decrease in sports participation over the last five years, specifically among girls, and believes that with added options, more girls will be encouraged to try out.

"It's not just a county-wide issue, it's a statewide issue," Talbot said. "I believe it stemmed from when we began the controlled open enrollments."

In 2016, the state legislature passed a law allowing parents to put their students in any Florida school, regardless of the district as long as the school has an opening and parents can provide their own transportation.

In that law, coaches could no longer recruit students for sports from feeder schools.

"First offense is a $5,000 fine with a six-week suspension," Talbot said.

He also said that law is beginning to impact gender equity and sports participation at Polk County Public Schools.

"Our equity numbers are fine right now in Polk County, we feel good about them," Talbot said. "This is something, looking ahead and projecting if we don't do something now, it could be an issue for us in the future."

What is the county is looking to do in place of coaches recruiting at feeder schools?

They are bringing in former student-athletes who have gone on to be successful on and off the field or court and Talbot said this is an effective way to get kids excited about sports and former student-athletes are always happy to help.