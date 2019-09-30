POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Ever since an educational law that allocates funds to charter schools passed in 2017, there has been some controversy over whether it should be considered constitutional.

Nine Florida county schools have brought a legal suit forward to the Florida Supreme Court questioning the constitutionality of HB 7069, the Panama City News Herald reports.

The school boards, including Polk, Alachua, Bay, Broward, Hamilton, Lee, Orange, St. Lucie and Volusia counties, are claiming the law gives too much power to the state and in turn, takes power away from the operation of local schools.

The notice was filed Friday.

According to the Florida Senate's website, HB 7069 provides that "charter schools are eligible for capital outlay funds pursuant to specified provisions."

10News has reached out to the Polk County school board for a statement but has not heard back yet.

Some educational proponents have questioned the viability of charter schools. The Washington Post reported what they're calling at least a dozen problems with the charter schools, such as some of the limitations, corruptions in some of the programs, and the lack of transparency and accountability of the programs. The post also reports charter schools also drain some funding from other struggling public school districts, which has been one of the biggest concerns for Florida school districts.

