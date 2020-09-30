Polk County's newest school named Davenport High, home of the Broncos

The school is being built adjacent to Davenport School of the Arts and is expected to open in August 2021.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A new school will be joining Polk County Public Schools and we now know its name, mascot and colors will be.

Davenport High will be home to the Broncos. The school colors will be black and gold.

The announcement came Tuesday during the school board's work session. A committee of district and community leaders picked the name and mascot options before putting them to a public vote through online surveys.

The school is being built adjacent to Davenport School of the Arts and is expected to open in August 2021. It will accommodate 2,500 students, helping to relieve enrollment at nearby Ridge Community and Haines City high schools. It will offer programs in the fine arts, hospitality and hotel management, technology, computer modeling and gaming.

Other names that were considered for the school were Heritage Trail High and Horse Creek High. The Colts and Trailblazers were the remaining mascot choices.

According to the school district's website, there were historic sites in the Davenport area along the Heritage Trail and the area was originally known as the Horse Creek settlement. Most recently, the land that the school is being built on served as a horse rescue and breeding property.

School board members had no objections Tuesday following the announcement of Davenport High’s name, mascot and colors, but the details will still be submitted for final approval at the board’s next regular meeting on October 27.

Alain Douge will be the principal of Davenport High. He previously served as principal of Lake Gibson Middle.

