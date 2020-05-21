Polk County Public Schools’ superintendent will retire next year

POLK COUNTY, Fla — She has a long list of accomplishments to tout since she accepted the position in 2016, but Polk County Public Schools’ superintendent Jacqueline M. Byrd announced this week she intends to retire.
According to a letter she sent to the school board and posted on Facebook, her last day on the job will be Friday Feb. 26, 2021.
In the letter, Byrd celebrates the achievements made by the district over the last few years, including:
- Increasing the district grade from a “C” to a “B”
- Raising the overall graduation rate from 69,4 percent to 81.2 percent
- Decreasing the number of “low-performing” schools from 58 to 21
- Eliminating more than 110 “miscellaneous, district imposed” tests
You can read the entire letter here:
More stories about local schools:
What other people are reading right now:
- 250 Victoria's Secret stores, 50 Bath & Body Works stores to close
- Sheriff: Drugs, guns and more than $30K seized in River hotel raid
- NOAA predicts busy season with 3 - 6 major hurricanes
- Questions continue to swirl around the accuracy of the state’s COVID-19 dashboard
- LEGOLAND wants to open June 1, if plan gets final approval
- More than 1,700 coronavirus tests damaged on way to lab, Florida says
- Hospital that's been closed for almost a year get $121K in COVID-19 relief money
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter