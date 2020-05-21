Polk County Public Schools’ superintendent will retire next year

Jacqueline M. Byrd told the school board her last day will be Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

POLK COUNTY, Fla — She has a long list of accomplishments to tout since she accepted the position in 2016, but Polk County Public Schools’ superintendent Jacqueline M. Byrd announced this week she intends to retire.

According to a letter she sent to the school board and posted on Facebook, her last day on the job will be Friday Feb. 26, 2021.

In the letter, Byrd celebrates the achievements made by the district over the last few years, including:

Increasing the district grade from a “C” to a “B”

Raising the overall graduation rate from 69,4 percent to 81.2 percent

Decreasing the number of “low-performing” schools from 58 to 21

Eliminating more than 110 “miscellaneous, district imposed” tests

