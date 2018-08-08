POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A shortage of teachers and an increase in student population has Polk County looking to fill about 135 instructional positions before school starts next week.

A new program is set to help combat the teacher shortage and fill local classrooms by creating a fast way to get students into teaching careers, the school district announced Monday.

"We are seeing growth throughout the district as well as the effect of an overall teacher shortage that's impacting school districts nationwide," District spokesperson Jason Geary said.

The new program, Establishing Leaders In Teacher Education (ELITE), is a cooperative agreement between Polk County Public Schools and Polk State College.

Starting this school year, Bartow High, Haines City High, and Ridge Community High will offer the ELITE program. The district said the program includes rigorous coursework and high standards that will help prepare students in high school for teaching careers.

ELITE students will work toward earning an associate degree from Polk State College by the time they graduate from high school.

Then, they'll complete two years at Polk State to earn a bachelor's degree in elementary education or early childhood education and will immediately become eligible for employment as a teacher at Polk County schools.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP