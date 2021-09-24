Polk County student arrested, accused of setting soap dispenser on fire

Investigators say this particular incident does not appear to be part of the "Devious Lick" TikTok challenge.

BARTOW, Fla — A Polk County high school student was arrested Friday for lighting a soap dispenser on fire, police say.

Smoke was seen coming out of the men's restroom at Bartow High School. When law enforcement arrived, they noticed it was the soap dispenser that was on fire.

Students were evacuated from the area, and the fire was contained.

Investigators say they discovered the fire was arson and traced it back to a 16-year-old student.

In recent weeks, there have been a string of incidents at schools across the country where students have been destroying school property as part of a TikTok trend. The "Devious Lick" challenge has students steal, break and destroy items at school. However, investigators say this particular incident does not appear to be part of the challenge.