Polk County superintendent calls for delayed first day of school

Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Byrd added an emergency order vote to Tuesday evening's agenda, which would delay the start of school by two weeks.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County school leaders discussed reopening plans Tuesday morning, and the first order of business was talking about an emergency order to considering delaying the start of school.

Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd opened her comments by asking the school board to consider delaying the first day to Aug. 24 for students and Aug. 17 for teachers.

The original calendar had a start date of Aug. 3 for Polk teachers and Aug. 10 for students.

. @PolkSchoolsNews Superintendent just opened her comments asking for a delay of reopening until at least August 17th for teachers and 24th for students. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/mCeWae7N93 — Liz Crawford WTSP (@LizCrawfordWTSP) July 14, 2020

School board members then briefly discussed the pros and cons of delaying the start date.

Board member Sarah Fortney suggested starting on the 10th through the e-learning model while the majority of the board thought the teachers needed more preparation time and training before adopting the e-school model.

The school board will vote on this emergency order Tuesday evening.

School leaders then detailed their reopening plan, which offers parents three options:

1) Traditional in-person learning

The 2020-2021 brick and mortar model will include pre-screening checks such as temperature checks and monitoring symptoms.

Face coverings will be mandatory for teachers and students, and social distancing measures will be enforced.

2) E-learning

This model will be very different than the last quarter of the 2019-2020 school year. Parents must make a quarterly commitment to this choice.

This model will mirror in-person learning with a structured style including attendance, grades and routines.

3) Polk Virtual School

This is a long-standing model with little change from years past. This choice allows flexibility in completing assignments and meeting goals. This choice requires a semester commitment.