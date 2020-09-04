POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Vincent M. Miller II teaches math at Winter Haven High School. He’s also the 2020 Polk County Teacher of the year. He says he noticed problems his students had with technology right away. He says a lot of students didn’t even know how to write emails.

“I think the learning curve for me, is especially going back in next year. On day one I’m going to make sure that my students know how to use their school emails and how to simply log on to class link because that in it’s first week was spinning.”

He adds the majority of the time last week was spent teaching his kids how to log on to get to the school apps so they could get to their assignments.

“We’re all in this together,” said Erin Lavelle. She teaches students at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy.

“I teach language arts to eighth-graders and what this forced me to do was to say how can I take the environment that I’ve already established and put it online. And that I think was a challenge, but also really rewarding," said Lavelle.

Jennifer Horvatin teaches fifth grade at Highland City Elementary and says she’s hearing positive feedback about the digital learning from the students.

“They wrote, 'I love being able to talk to my teacher on Zoom and not being disrupted by my classmates.' 'I love being able to have one-on-one conversations with you that I don’t necessarily always get to have because there is a classroom of 26 people,'” Horvatin said.

Polk County Public Schools now has a helpline to assist parents and students with technology issues related to distance learning.

The help line is available at 863-614-1600 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

