Here's how Polk County Schools plans on keeping students safe on the bus

Polk County Public Schools has ways to keep students safe on the bus going back to class this fall.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County school leaders are releasing their plan to keep students safe on buses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the changes that the district is putting in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19:

Staff members will be required to screen their temperature before each shift.

Capacity will be limited to two students per seat.

Students will be required to wear face coverings while on the bus unless they have a signed waiver from a healthcare provider or meet other exemptions.

Staff members must also wear face coverings and disposable gloves.

Hand sanitizer dispensers will be located in the stairwell of each bus. Students will use hand sanitizer when boarding and exiting the bus.

School buses will be cleaned multiple times each day to ensure they are as clean and sanitary for students as possible.

To minimize exposure, buses will be loaded from the rear to the front and unloaded from the front to the rear.

Several windows and/or roof hatches will be opened while buses are in operation to allow fresh air to circulate (weather permitting)

Polk county schools were scheduled to start August 10, but the date was pushed back two weeks to August 24 because of rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

More information on how Polk County Public Schools is working to keep students safe this fall can be found online.

