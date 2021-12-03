Polk State College cancels $1.2 million in student debt

Nearly 1, 300 students who attended the school during the pandemic are getting some relief.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Nearly 1,300 Polk State College students are getting an unexpected financial break just in time for the holidays.

The Winter Haven-based college is eliminating $1.2 million in student debt to alleviate financial burdens brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The debt cancelation applies to anyone enrolled at the college between March 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, plus those who were sent to collections for their student debts during that period.

“Polk State College recognizes that student debt is a barrier to advancement and has added to student and family burdens during the pandemic,” said Polk State College President Angela Garcia Falconetti.

“The College is in the business of eliminating obstacles and opening pathways to improved quality of life. We view this as one more way to help students and our community move forward.”

Polk State College covered the debts with money received through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. More than 4,000 students have received assistance from this fund to date, according to a release from the school.