Here's how much 12 Florida school districts stand to lose for defying mask mandate ban

Republican lawmakers proposed an amendment to the House version of the state budget that would take $200 million from school districts that had mask policies.

TAMPA, Fla — Florida school districts that implemented mask mandates could face hefty financial penalties should lawmakers approve an amendment to the House version of the state budget.

Schools with mask mandates during the 2021-22 year did so in defiance of Gov. Ron DeSantis' July ban on masks in schools, citing the need to limit the spread of COVID-19 among students, teachers and staff — especially those who may be more vulnerable to the virus.

Called the "Putting Parents First Adjustment," the plan would take $200 million in funding from schools that had mask mandates. That money would then be distributed to the schools that did not defy the governor's orders.

The House passed the included amendment in its version of the $105 billion budget, with many Democratic lawmakers sharing their opposition to targeting schools for making a decision they felt was best at the time. The Senate's version of the budget, with a $109 billion price tag, does not punish the districts — lawmakers now need to hammer out the details before a final budget gets passes.

At the start of the 2021 school year, the delta variant was spreading rapidly, impacting students, teachers and school staff.

Representative Kathy Castor spoke against the amendment during a news conference Wednesday, saying taking away $200 million in funding is punishing students.

"Now, for the legislature to pull the rug out from under them, it's callous, it's mean, it's unnecessary," Castor said. "Ultimately, it's going to hurt this entire community if we do not support our public schools and a well-educated workforce."

Last week, DeSantis praised the amendment after expressing he was instead open to the idea of allowing parents to sue districts if their children were negatively affected. He tweeted his thanks to Republican Reps. Chris Sprowls and Randy Fine for sponsoring the amendment.

DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, said this budget amendment will not impact student learning. The money will come from school administrators earning more than $100,000.

"This cut only affects salaries of school administrators over $100k so it is not “intended to educate children,” Pushaw tweeted. "It will go to the 55 districts that followed the law. Actions have consequences."

They shouldn’t have broken the law by force masking children against parents’ wishes. This cut only affects salaries of school administrators over $100k so it is not “intended to educate children.” It will go to the 55 districts that followed the law. Actions have consequences. — Christina Pushaw 🐊🚛 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 22, 2022

Twelve school districts will be impacted by the amendment, losing a total of $200 million in funding:

Alachua - $2 million

Brevard - $4.5 million

Broward - $32.4 million

Duval - $10.6 million

Hillsborough - $14.2 million

Indian River - $1.3 million

Leon -$2.7 million

Miami-Dade - $71.9 million

Orange - $16.6 million

Palm Beach - $28.4 million

Sarasota - $12 million

Volusia - $3.2 million