Florida announces preparations to reopen colleges in the fall

Guidelines will be presented to the board of governors on May 28.
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida universities and colleges may soon have set guidelines for reopening this fall. 

The State University System of Florida's task force announced it will present reopening guidelines for universities to the board of governors on May 28. 

Once the guidelines are approved, universities will be able to develop individual plans based on these guidelines and present those plans to the board on June 23. 

“The task force is focusing on developing guidelines that will prioritize the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors as our institutions continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Board of Governor's Chair Kitson said. “Our measured and thoughtful approach will be informed by science and medical professionals, and we are working hard to develop sound guidelines that enhance campus safety, as well as continue to meet the Board’s rigorous academic performance and student success goals.” 

This is a developing story.

