Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Tampa elementary school grand opening

The school has a goal of adding a grade level every years, eventually meeting an overall 652-student capacity.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — A new elementary school in Tampa hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the school's grand opening.

Dr. Kiran C. Patel Elementary School is a K-5, tuition-free public charter school, a news release explains. Starting in August, the school will be home to 270 students from kindergarten through second grade.

"...In this institution, the focus is to bring out good citizens [and] provide an opportunity to every student to go to a university of his and her own choice," Dr. Kiran C. Patel, founder of the Patel schools, said at the ceremony. "And that's the mission with which we have undertaken this [sic]."

The school has a goal of adding a grade level every years, eventually meeting an overall 652-student capacity.

"Much like Dr. Kiran C. Patel High School, the elementary school will be focused on Project-Based Learning," school leaders explained.

The school will use the Whole Child Approach which includes Leadership Development and Social Emotional Learning.

"Dr. Kiran C. Patel Elementary School strives to ensure students receive a well-rounded rigorous education focused on the child both inside and out, in an effort to create young leaders with healthy bodies and minds," campus leaders wrote on the school's website.