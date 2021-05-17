Pinellas County high school rebuilds barn destroyed by Hurricane Irma

The ribbon-cutting for a replacement barn and a new veterinary science building at Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School took place Monday.

LARGO, Fla — A Pinellas County high school that had its barn destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017 now has more to offer after rebuilding.

Pinellas County Schools says the new veterinary science classroom will help expand the school's national award-winning magnet program.

Students who are part of the program work directly with small and large animals on the school's farm. That includes horses, cattle, goats, pigs, rabbits and birds.

After they intern at a local animal hospital, students can earn their certification as a veterinary assistant with the Florida Veterinary Medical Association.

The $4.6 million-dollar construction project includes a new attached barn for the animals replacing the one destroyed when Hurricane Irma hit the Tampa Bay area.