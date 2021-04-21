Saint Leo University will resume in-person classes this fall

New COVID-19 guidelines could go into effect as early as this summer for students studying at the university's education centers.

ST LEO, Fla. — Saint Leo University is looking to return to in-person classes for the Fall 2021 semester at its Pasco County campus and Tampa education center.

"Students, faculty, staff, and administration are looking forward to returning to 'traditional' activities," university President Jeffrey Senese said.

The move back to a more brick-and-mortar format means the university, at this time, plans to discontinue hybrid and Connected Classroom learning options, according to a press release.

“With the increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the decline in the overall number of cases, we believe we can safely bring our community together again in the ways we have traditionally done prior to the pandemic,” Senese said. “There is no replacement for the learning that happens when we are physically and socially engaged together, and it is time that we get back to that.”

Over the next few months, the university says it will develop plans to allow the community to safely begin the next academic year. The updated guidelines will be called "Return to the Pride" and includes changes to traditional activities, dining services, student events and athletic events.

The university also said it will provide opportunities for its faculty, staff, and students to get a COVID-19 vaccine on-site.

Some of the new COVID-19 guidelines could go into effect as early as this summer for students studying at the university's education centers.

“On behalf of the COVID-19 Incident Command Team, we are grateful for the support and commitment that faculty, staff, and students demonstrated during this past year to keep our community healthy and safe,” said Dr. Melanie Storms, senior vice president. “We remain optimistic that next academic year will be one in which we can be together again and engage in many of the activities that we have traditionally enjoyed at the university.”

Anyone looking to keep up with updates over the next few months can find information here.