Sarasota County parents asked to give feedback on school reopening plans

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As the state of Florida pushes to reopen schools for the 2020-21 school year, counties are working to formulate plans to make that a reality.
To help, Sarasota County Schools is asking parents to provide feedback on its current reopening plan.
"The safety of our students, teachers and staff members is our top priority, and family feedback will be key to further developing our planning efforts," the district wrote in a release.
The survey will be conducted online and ask questions about children returning to school. Parents and guardians with more than one child in the school district are asked to fill out a separate survey for each of them.
Parents and guardians can find the survey here and are asked to complete it no later than June 30.
Reopening plans for the county have recently been updated. The school district strongly encourages families to read the plan before taking the survey.
The school board is set to next address reopening planning at its July 14 meeting.
RELATED: Here's what Tampa Bay school districts are saying in response to proposed plans to reopen schools
- Florida suspends drinking at all bars statewide as COVID-19 continue to spike
- Florida adds another 8,942 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike yet
- Police chief: Auburndale officer shot, 1 man dead after traffic stop escalates
- Man breaks into Tampa car dealership, sets it on fire
- Vice President Pence to bring 'Faith in America' tour to Sarasota next week
- Florida's COVID-19 testing slowed as cases spiked
- 'We should not be asked to be unarmed, unbadged policemen," local business owner says of Hillsborough's new mask order
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter