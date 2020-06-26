Sarasota County parents asked to give feedback on school reopening plans

Parents and guardians are asked to complete the survey no later than June 30.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As the state of Florida pushes to reopen schools for the 2020-21 school year, counties are working to formulate plans to make that a reality.

To help, Sarasota County Schools is asking parents to provide feedback on its current reopening plan.

"The safety of our students, teachers and staff members is our top priority, and family feedback will be key to further developing our planning efforts," the district wrote in a release.

The survey will be conducted online and ask questions about children returning to school. Parents and guardians with more than one child in the school district are asked to fill out a separate survey for each of them.

Parents and guardians can find the survey here and are asked to complete it no later than June 30.

Reopening plans for the county have recently been updated. The school district strongly encourages families to read the plan before taking the survey.

The school board is set to next address reopening planning at its July 14 meeting.

