OSPREY, Fla. — A Sarasota County high school made the top 20 of U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 Best High Schools in the country.

The publication ranked Pine View School in Osprey the 15th best in the U.S. The school – which teaches second grade through seniors in high school – earned a 99.91 overall score out of 100.

The school has an enrollment of 826 students with a student-teacher ratio of 17 to one. All of the school’s students took at least one AP Exam. Pine View also boasts 100 percent scores in mathematics proficiency, reading proficiency and graduation rate. A total of 98 percent of the school’s students passed at least one AP Exam.

Pine View School was the only Florida high school in U.S. News & World Report’s top 20 for this year.

Click or tap here to view the full list of top high schools in the country. Click or tap here to view a full list of the top high schools in Florida.

