education

Majority of Sarasota County parents say their child will go back to the classroom

The Sarasota County School District released results of a survey sent to families.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The results are in and the majority of parents in Sarasota County say their child will be returning to in-person education when classes resume.

The Sarasota County School District released results Wednesday night of a survey distributed to families.

The District said there were 24,355 unduplicated responses.

Sixty-seven percent said their child will be returning to their school in person.

Twenty-six percent said their child will be enrolled full-time remotely at his/her school.

Seven percent said their child will be enrolled in Sarasota Virtual School.

Sarasota County is currently set to resume classes on Aug. 31.

