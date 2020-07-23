Majority of Sarasota County parents say their child will go back to the classroom

SARASOTA, Fla. — The results are in and the majority of parents in Sarasota County say their child will be returning to in-person education when classes resume.
The Sarasota County School District released results Wednesday night of a survey distributed to families.
The District said there were 24,355 unduplicated responses.
Sixty-seven percent said their child will be returning to their school in person.
Twenty-six percent said their child will be enrolled full-time remotely at his/her school.
Seven percent said their child will be enrolled in Sarasota Virtual School.
Sarasota County is currently set to resume classes on Aug. 31.
