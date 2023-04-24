Sarasota County Schools seek public comment in superintendent search

The school district is holding four information sessions through May 9, seeking staff and community feedback.

VENICE, Fla. — The Sarasota County School District is seeking feedback from staff and the community as part of its search for a new superintendent.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

Monday, April 24 at Venice High School

SCS Employee Meeting: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Meeting: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25 at Booker High School

SCS Employee Meeting: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Meeting: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, May 8 at Riverview High School

SCS Employee Meeting: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Meeting: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9 at North Port High School

SCS Employee Meeting: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Meeting: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All meetings are set to be held in the school cafeterias. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring their phones in order to submit feedback.

Staff and community members may also submit feedback through an online survey.

In November of 2022, former Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen announced he agreed to step away from the school district. This comes after he was negotiating with the Sarasota School Board to resign from his position.

Asplen was hired in July 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was expected to lead the district through the uncertainty of the health crisis and also heal morale after a sexual harassment scandal led to the previous superintendent's departure.