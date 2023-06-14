Hillsborough deputy superintendent named new Sarasota superintendent

Terrence Connor also served as the chief academic officer for Hillsborough County schools.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools announced its new superintendent Wednesday afternoon — and it's a familiar face for those in Hillsborough County.

Terrence Connor, the now-former deputy superintendent for Hillsborough County Public Schools, was named as the new superintendent for Sarasota County Schools after a 3-2 vote during a special school board meeting on Wednesday. He also served as the chief academic officer for Hillsborough County schools.

The county's school board also voted 5-0 to approve the school board chair and general council to begin contract negotiations with Connor, Sarasota County Schools said on its website.

"After an exhaustive interview process, board members with Sarasota County Schools chose Terry Connor because of his proven track record of strengthening the academic experience for all students with an emphasis on rigorous instruction," a news release from Sarasota County Schools reads.

School officials say Connor led the Hillsborough County district to make it easier to prove curriculum, instruction and assessment support services while also monitoring student achievement since he joined in the spring of 2020.

Two years later, Hillsborough County Public Schools was seen as the highest-performing school district compared to the country's largest URA district for reading and math in 4th grade, according to the Nation's Report Card, the news release mentions. Hispanic students also ranked No. 2 in 4th grade reading and math and No. 2 for 8th grade reading.

Sarasota County Schools says Connor helped enlarge dual language and Spanish immersion programs for Hillsborough County Public Schools while also creating more access to accelerated coursework for all students.

“I am grateful to the board for choosing me to lead the schools in this wonderful community," Connor said in a statement. "I share the district’s vision for keeping learning at the center of everything we do and have seen the great things that can happen when educators and families are committed to doing that.

"Together, I know we will work to help all of our students succeed and can make Sarasota County Schools No. 1 in the state.”

Connor previously had the role of chief of secondary education in Clay County and was also a teacher and professor in Duval County.

“I am thrilled for Sarasota County; the school board could not have selected a better leader,” Addison Davis, HCPS superintendent, said in a statement. “Terry has contributed significantly to our work here in Hillsborough County and has helped create conditions that allow our students and teachers to make great strides.

"We will miss Terry but know that his student-centered leadership will drive positive progress for our Florida Gulf Coast neighbors.”

The county's school board had been looking to find a permanent superintendent after they voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Allison Foster as interim superintendent.

Before Foster, the school board voted back in December 2022 to accept a separation agreement from former Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen after he said that there was no longer an effective relationship between himself and the school board. This was a move that many parents involved in the school district said was politically motivated. However, the school board said Asplen had to go because of low test scores, the handling of new laws and transparency.