SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County school superintendent’s new contract has raised questions of transparency and unity on the school board.

“Two board members evaluated the superintendent negatively last time without due cause. We have politics entering our board,” says Jane Goodwin, chairwoman for the Sarasota School District Board.

That’s why Goodwin says she acted alone in drawing up a contract for Superintendent Todd Bowden.

Two board members are upset that this was done without input from the rest of the board or the public. They saw the contract the first time Friday after the contract was posted as a late add-on to Tuesday’s workshop.

The four-year contract is longer than the current one and guarantees the superintendent a $5,000 annual pay increase. It also requires a supermajority vote to terminate him.

Proposed Sarasota superintendent contract | Indemnity | Disability Insurance Page 7 of 12 8.6 INCAPACITY. In the event that BOWDEN becomes unable to perform any or all of his duties with reasonable accommodations under this AGREEMENT due to illness, accident or other cause beyond his control and if said inability continues for a period of more that thirty (30) consecutive days, BOARD may, in its sole discretion, appoint an Acting Superintendent to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of BOWDEN under this AGREEMENT.

Goodwin says she modeled this contract after the one in Orange County.

She isn’t asking for input from anyone outside the board either.

"No! There’s been too much public input since we chose this superintendent,” answered Goodwin.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

When it was pointed out the public hasn’t seen this new contract. Goodwin answered, “What purpose will that do for us?”

We pointed out public tax dollars being used for the superintendent’s salary.

“So we should listen to them," she answered. "Then what?"

“It is not a nuisance that the public weighs in," says board member Bridget Ziegler said. "We work for them it’s disgraceful for a public official to say that,”

.“The way this process played out is incredibly fraud and I would argue grossly unethical,” she added

The superintendent said in a statement to 10News he looks forward to hearing from Goodwin and the other board members next week.

Bowden’s statement:

“The School Board Chairwoman, Jane Goodwin, has issued a proposed contract extension for me as superintendent of Sarasota County Schools. I look forward to hearing her thoughts and those of the other school board members, on Tuesday. For me personally, I have had the pleasure of serving our students, school leaders, teachers and staff for nearly two years, and very much look forward to continuing to lead this amazing school district and forging a path for our students to achieve academic and personal success.”

The school board will take up the contract at Tuesday’s workshop starting at 8:30 a.m. Goodwin hopes they will vote on the contract later that day at the regular board meeting starting at 3 p.m.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.