List: School bell times for Tampa Bay-area districts

TAMPA, Fla. — With most Tampa Bay-area schools kicking off the 2023-24 school year on Thursday, it's essential to know when exactly students are expected to be on campus.

The timing for the first bell may differ between certain elementary, middle and high schools across the region – so now's the time to check out your county's information for the upcoming school year.

Here's a breakdown of when schools will be starting in the Tampa Bay area.

Hillsborough County Schools

Elementary school start and end times are 7:40 a.m. and 1:55 p.m.

Middle school start and end times are 9:35 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

High school start and end times range from 8:30-8:40 a.m. and 3:25-3:39 p.m.

Times may differ for some schools. Follow this link to see your school's bell times.

Pasco County Schools

Elementary school start and end times mostly range from 7:10-10:10 a.m. and 1:30-4:20 p.m.

Middle school start and end times mostly range from 7:10-9:10 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m.

High school start and end times mostly range from 7:06-10:10 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Times may differ for some schools. Follow this link to see your school's bell times.

Pinellas County Schools

Elementary school start and end times mostly range from 7:35-9:15 a.m. and 1:45-3:25 p.m.

Middle school start and end times mostly range from 7:15-9:40 a.m. and 1:45-4:10 p.m.

High school start and end times mostly range from 7:10-7:35 a.m. and 1:55-2:05 p.m.

Times may differ for some schools. Follow this link to search for your school's bell times.

Hernando County Schools

Elementary school start and end times mostly range from 7-7:30 a.m. and 1:45-2 p.m.

Junior high school start and end times are 8 a.m. and 2:09 p.m.

High school start and end times are 8:25 a.m. and 3:25 p.m.

Times may differ for some schools. Follow this link to see your school's bell times.

Hardee County Schools

Elementary school start and end times are 8:35 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.

Middle school start and end times mostly range from 9:10-9:30 a.m. and 4:10-4:30 p.m.

High school start and end times mostly range from 7:15-7:20 a.m. and 2:10 p.m.

Sarasota County Schools

Start times vary widely in this district. Visit the Sarasota Schools' directory page to find your school's website and bell times.

Polk County Schools

Start times vary widely in this district. Visit the Polk Schools' listings page to find your school's website and bell times.

Manatee County Schools

Start times vary widely in this district. Visit the Manatee Schools' directory page to find your school's website and bell times.

Citrus County Schools

Start times vary widely in this district. Visit the Citrus Schools' schools page to find your school's website and bell times.

Highlands County Schools

Start times vary widely in this district. Visit the Highlands Schools' school directory to find your school's website and bell times.

In the coming years, some middle and high school students will soon have a little more time in the morning to sleep in before heading to the classrooms thanks to a newly passed law in Florida.

House Bill 733 requires Florida public middle schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. and for high schools to begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

The start time adjustments must be made by July 2026, giving school districts time to plan.