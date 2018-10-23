SARASOTA, Fla. -- The Sarasota school district has new guidelines to help protect LGBTQIA students from bullying but this guide goes a step further.

The Gender Diverse Student Guidelines issued Wednesday will give students who identify with a different gender a place to express it including using bathrooms and locker rooms of that gender.

These new guidelines did not require school board approval or public input and that doesn’t sit well with one board member.

“The superintendent works for the board. The board works for the people. My biggest concern is this is being done without any public discussion,” says Bridget Ziegler, chairwoman for the Sarasota School Board.

Ziegler is talking about an issue that’s filled the school board chambers in the past: gender diversity for LGBTQIA students.

Early last year a student at Pine View School who was born a girl but identified as a boy fought for district-wide rights for transgender students. The school board decided to continue addressing cases individually instead of creating a district-wide policy.

Ziegler says board members received an email on Friday from Superintendent Todd Bowden with a draft of new Gender Diverse Student Guidelines written by a task force that last met in August 2017. A district spokesperson told 10 News school principals will receive the guidelines Wednesday, and they’re effective immediately.

Ziegler says, “Some of the language that was the most alarming is that a student and a student alone would indicate, would have the right how they’d be addressed by, what facility usage they would have and wouldn’t require the sign-off of a parent.”

“We can all support having a safe environment for our students free of bullying, harassment. We will work on creating that culture, but that doesn’t mean cutting out, side stepping or ripping away the rights of parents.”

“Unfortunately, family rejection is a thing for LGBTQ kids that they still face.” says Nathan Bruemmer, the executive director for ALSO YOUTH a safe place for LGBTQ kids to reach out for help. The group was part of the district’s task force.

"School is often as we hear from our kids a place they feel the safest," he said. “It’s a case-by-case approach at the school site. It gives enough guidance to the school administration to do what it should do and gives leeway to work with families if it’s appropriate."

He adds, “As a former school teacher, we spend more hours with a child than their family. They break big news to teachers first. They build the trust with these teachers.”

Bruemmer and the school district says the guidelines are procedural changes, not new policy. “It follows best practices implemented across districts, across the nation. It’s research-based.”

Because these are guidelines and not policy, the superintendent can act without board approval.

Ziegler says, “I don’t believe it’s appropriate for the administration to circumvent the board on that.”

The district says principals will have a chance to review the new Gender Diverse Student Guidelines this week. Charter schools received the guidelines too but can opt out.

