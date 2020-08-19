School districts push for prioritized COVID testing to keep schools open

A big part of keeping schools open will be knowing who’s infected with COVID-19 and who’s not.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — In five days, Land O’ Lakes High School will be back open for students; and district administrators know, at some point, students will start showing up sick.

“We’re going to in all likelihood see a spike in the numbers of COVID cases,” said Pasco Superintendent Kurt Browning.

A big part of keeping schools open will be knowing who’s infected with COVID-19 and who’s not. That means access to testing and getting results back quickly.

“It’s lost instructional time,” Browning said of students or teachers stuck at home waiting for test results. “Your student goes to school and they might develop a low-grade fever they might feel a little achy and so now what do we do? We send them home for 14 days. We send them home for two weeks!”

That one sick student could also mean all the other students and the teacher are considered direct exposures.

But if the school district can get back an immediate test result and it turns out they don’t have COVID-19, the original student and the entire classroom can continue learning without losing two weeks. It could be even more critical at the middle and high school levels where one potentially infected teacher has multiple classrooms.

“If we can get a test back in 24 hours, then were able to say [if they] can go back to class and teach or you need to stay home,” said Browning.

The school district and local health department are still working out the details, but the superintendent is hoping test results for students and especially teachers can be prioritized to allow learning across the county to continue.

“Not that we’re any more important, it’s just in this case they are essential,” said Browning of his teachers. “I need these folks in our schools to teach our kids.”

