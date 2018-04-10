TAMPA, Fla. – It’s our favorite part of the week!

Friday leads us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This week we spent time on the campus of Carter G. Woodson PK-8 in Hillsborough County. Congrats Wolves!

This is the first year with the combined campuses, last year it was a separate elementary and middle school. You might recognize the names of Cahoon Elementary and Van Buren Middle and added pre-kindergarten.

With the new school comes new excitement and a new program. The school is focused on creating news leaders and developed a Leadership Academy. The concepts are based on the seven habits of highly effective teenagers. With it only being the third month of the school year, students have learned the first three of being proactive, beginning with the end in mind and first things first.

This is a neighborhood school quickly becoming a community school. The transition is just one reason this school is our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

If you have a recommendation for 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida, email us the name of the school and tell us why they should be featured to 10schools@wtsp.com. We’re looking for elementary, middle and high schools.

Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to see more about the school throughout the week. If 10News is out at your school, make sure to show your spirit by snapping pictures and tag them with #SendTo10. That way we can find your photos and post them here!

© 2018 WTSP