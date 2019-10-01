We’re happy to announce Churchwell Elementary School as our 10News School the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

We received several nominations raving about the school’s atmosphere.

One reason it may feel like a family is because a lot of the staff are actual family. The school has husbands and wives teaching, teachers whose parents also teach at the school and former students who returned to teach. Once people are employed there, they tend to stay at Churchwell.

The school’s seen tremendous gains academically over the years, but students are growing beyond what’s measured in the classroom.

They’re committed to helping the community like the animal rescue across the street from the campus.

This year, they held a fundraiser collecting loose change and in two weeks they raised $2,411.52.

With so much to be proud of, it’s easy to see why it’s our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

