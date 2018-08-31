It’s our favorite part of the week!

Friday leads us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This week we spent time on the campus of Dunbar Elementary Magnet in Hillsborough County.

The school is known for its Medical Magnet program, but if you speak to students, that’s just the half of it.

New this year is a house program in which every single student is assigned to one of four houses: Physiologists (Red), Neurologists (Blue), Botanists (Green), Zoologists (Yellow). Each house has its own creed, secret greetings and compete against one another to earn points towards a house party

Points are earned through the Pulse system by showcasing the core values: Participate in my learning, Unite in my community, Listen attentively, Show kindness and Empower myself and others.

As a medical magnet health and medical topics are infused into the core classes, but Mondays are known as “Medical Mondays” and students and staff wear scrubs or white lab coats and medical professionals come to speak to students.

This is one busy campus and it’s easy to see why the school is a 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

