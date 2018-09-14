It’s our favorite part of the week!

This week we spent time on the campus of Lake Region High School in Polk County.

The school prides itself on providing students with multiple opportunities to lead them to success after graduation. Some of the academies students can enroll in include: Engineering, Law, Justice & Governance, Culinary and medical.

For each, students not only learn job-ready skillsets, but also earn professional certifications. One of the campus favorites is the iMAG, short for iMagination, Inc. This academy focuses on marketing design and several forms of digital media and offers tracks specializing in Graphic Design, Marketing or Technology.

The academy partners with Polk State College offering students several dual enrollment classes. It’s a jumpstart to their college education if they deiced to pursue that pathway.

This is one busy campus and it’s easy to see why the school is a 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

