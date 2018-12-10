It’s our favorite part of the week!

Friday leads us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This week we spent time on the campus of Lakewood High School in Pinellas County. Congrats Spartans!

Lakewood High offers students several specialized academies to its students including Athletic Lifestyle Management (ALMA), Center for Journalism and Multimedia, Academy of Aquatic Management Systems and Environment Technology (AMSET) and Center for Advanced Technologies (CAT).

Lakewood is the only high school in Pinellas County where the students run their own network.

These students also create websites for district based on its needs. The real word application of the students’ academy education is just one reason Lakewood High School is our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

