Friday leads us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This week we spent time on the campus of Lee Magnet Middle in Manatee County.

The school is known for its arts program, which includes traditional art classes. It also includes choir, orchestra, theater, concert and jazz band. They’re award-winning programs as well. They consistently earn Straight Superiors at MPA.

It’s not just arts for these students. The school also offers TSA where students gain experience using both robots and drones.

A new club is making a big impact across the nation. Two years ago, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) was sponsored by a new teacher and students have really taken to their charitable efforts.

From helping those in need in the community to those devastated by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma or Hurricane Maria, these FBLA members feel the urge to serve. The events are student-initiated, selected and ran.

On Thursday, Brightside’s Hilary Zalla spoke to a group of TV and yearbook students about their aspirations in pursuing future communication careers.

With all the opportunities available for the students, it’s easy to see why Lee Magnet Middle was nominated for 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

