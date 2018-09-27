It’s our favorite part of the week!

Friday leads us into the weekend, but it’s also when we showcase our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida. This week we spent time on the campus of Myakka City Elementary in Manatee County.

A big congratulations to this school. Last year, the students, teachers and staff raised their letter grade from a “C” to an “A.”

The first thing the principal tells you is that the success is due to a collaborative effort at the school. Many of the programs they offer are grant funded and they are constantly adding clubs and groups to enrich students’ learning.

Two specific programs launched recently are the A-Team and ACALETICS. The A-Team takes place every day and students are broken into groups of seven with an instructor to help with reading and math.

Students not needing extra help in those areas are offered enrichment during that time. ACALETICS is a math club that meets 30 minutes each day grouping students based on their skill level. As they master the skill they move up to another group.

The school also offers serval other clubs for students including STEM, Garden and Kiwanis to name a few. There are so many reasons why this school is our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

© 2018 WTSP