We’re happy to announce Pine View Middle School in Pasco County as our 10News School the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

The school earned the distinction of being an International Baccalaureate World School.

It’s recognized for the teaching strategy of subject interconnectedness. For example, students find history concepts in dance, or science topics in language arts.

This is the first year as a world school and first year to be a magnet. Unlike other magnet schools, Pine View is also a community school where students zoned to attend get the IB education.

Every student takes eight subject areas. Four are the traditional courses and then each student also takes arts, design, physical and health education and language acquisition.

The school also offers a variety of after-school clubs including archery, travel and yoga to name a few.

With so much to taking place on one campus, it’s easy to see why it’s our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

