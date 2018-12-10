Pinecrest Elementary School, which was one a 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida last school year, sent us an update this week.

The school purchased Breakout Edu kits with the $1,000 donated by Duke Energy. The boxes are similar to an escape room experience and teaches students critical thinking, problem solving and teamwork.

The exercises can be changed out based on the lessons being taught at the time.

They’re a big hit with both the educators and the students.

